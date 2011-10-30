Egypt's Alcotexa sells 3,167 T cotton in past week

CAIRO Oct 30 Egypt's Alexandria Cotton Exporters' Association (Alcotexa) committed to sell 3,167 tonnes of cotton in the week that ended on Oct. 29, an Alcotexa official told Reuters on Sunday.

The sales comprised 1,197 tonnes of Giza 88 and 1,970 tonnes of Giza 86.

The deal brings Alcotexa's export commitments for the 2011/2012 season, which began in Sept. 2011, to 11,470 tonnes.

Alcotexa did not announce cotton price for the new season yet, the official said.

By this time last year, Alcotexa had sold 80,283 tonnes of cotton. (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)