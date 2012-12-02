版本:
中国
2012年 12月 2日 星期日

Egypt's highest court suspends work after Islamist protest

CAIRO Dec 2 Egypt's Supreme Constitutional Court postponed its work indefinitely on Sunday after a protest by Islamists sympathetic to President Mohamed Mursi outside its headquarters.

"(The judges) announce the suspension of the court sessions until the time when they can continue their message and rulings in cases without any psychological and material pressures," the court said in a statement.

