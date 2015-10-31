Lufthansa, Air France avoid flying over Sinai after crash

BERLIN/PARIS Oct 31 Two of Europe's largest
airlines have decided to avoid flying over the Sinai peninsula
while they wait for clarity on what caused a Russian airliner
carrying 224 passengers to crash in the area on Saturday.
German carrier Lufthansa and Air France-KLM
have decided to avoid the area for safety reasons,
spokeswomen for the carriers said on Saturday.
"We took the decision to avoid the area because the
situation and the reasons for the crash were not clear," a
Lufthansa spokeswoman said. "We will continue to avoid the area
until it is clear what caused the crash."
Lufthansa has less than 10 flights a day that cross the
area, she said.
"Air France confirms it has set up, as a precaution,
measures to avoid flights over the zone of Sinai," the
spokeswoman for the carrier said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maya Nikolaeva, editing by
David Evans)