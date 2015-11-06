EasyJet says Egyptian authorities suspend some British flights

LONDON Nov 6 Airline easyJet said on Friday Egyptian authorities had suspended British airlines from flying into the Sharm al-Sheikh, meaning that many of the flights planned to repatriate British tourists from the resort would no longer be able to operate.

EasyJet said that two aircraft which had already arrived in Sharm would be able to depart, but its other eight planned flights would not be able to operate.

Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday said the British government had suspended British flights to and from the Red Sea resort airport on security concerns but flights were due to restart on Friday after extra measures were put in place. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)