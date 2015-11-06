UK transport ministry says urgently working to ensure planned flights leave Sharm al-Sheikh

LONDON Nov 6 Britain's transport ministry said
it was working with Egypt to ensure flights could bring home
British tourists stranded in the Red Sea resort of Sharm
al-Sheikh after one airline said it had been refused permission
to fly some of its planes there.
"We are urgently working with the Egyptian authorities to
try to ensure planned flights leave Sharm today," a spokesman
for Britain's Department for Transport said.
Earlier, the easyJet airline said just two of its 10
planned flights had been given permission to fly out of Egypt,
although Egypt's civil aviation ministry said the resort's
airport was being limited by its capacity.
