WRAPUP 2-Egypt checking camera footage at Sharm airport, criticises West

* Investigators expected to make announcement on Saturday
* Egypt says not seen foreign intelligence on crash
* 80,000 Russian tourists stranded in Egypt
By Asma Alsharif and Omar Fahmy
CAIRO, Nov 7 Egypt is checking video footage at
Sharm al-Sheikh airport for any suspicious activity linked to
the Russian plane crash in Sinai, officials said on Saturday, in
the clearest sign yet that they believe it could have been
targeted by militants.
The government has repeatedly said it would be premature to
blame Islamic State fighters in Sinai for the crash, despite
Western suspicions that the plane was brought down by a bomb and
a claim by the Islamist militants that they were responsible.
News that officials were reviewing camera footage at the
airport came shortly before investigators who have examined the
plane's black boxes were due to speak about their work so far.
"We want to determine if, for instance, anyone sneaked past
security officials or the metal detectors. We are also trying to
determine if there was any unusual activity among policemen or
airport staff," one of the officials told Reuters.
An Islamic State affiliate called Sinai Province has claimed
responsibility for the crash of the Airbus A321
operated by a Russian carrier that was bringing holidaymakers
home from the Sinai Peninsula resort one week ago.
All 224 people on board were killed in what the militants
described as revenge for Russian air strikes against Islamist
fighters in Syria, where Islamic State controls large areas in
the east and north of the country.
Russia, Turkey and several European countries have suspended
flights to Sharm al-Sheikh and the United States has imposed new
air travel security requirements in the wake of the crash.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said it would be
wrong to speculate on the cause until findings were delivered,
and suggested countries now flagging the likelihood that
militants were behind the crash should have heeded Egypt's
repeated calls for coordination to combat militants.
"The spread of terrorism, which we have for a long time
called on our partners to tackle more seriously, did not get
through to many of the parties which are now exposed and which
are currently working for the interests of their citizens to
face this danger," Shoukry told a news conference.
He also expressed frustration that foreign intelligence
about the cause of the crash had not been passed on to Cairo.
"The information we have heard about has not been shared
with Egyptian security agencies in detail," he said. "We were
expecting that the technical information would be provided to
us."
EXPLOSION
An Egyptian source close to the investigation of the Russian
plane's black boxes said on Wednesday the cause of the crash was
believed to be an explosion, but it was not clear whether that
was the result of a bomb.
Western intelligence sources have said British and U.S.
spies intercepted "chatter" from suspected militants suggesting
that a bomb, possibly hidden in luggage in the hold, downed the
plane.
U.S. television network NBC said some communications between
Islamic State leaders in Syria and the Sinai Peninsula included
boasts about bringing down the jet. "They were clearly
celebrating," it quoted U.S. officials as saying.
On Friday, Moscow suspended flights to Egypt, leaving nearly
80,000 Russians stranded, mainly in the Red Sea resorts of
Hurghada and Sharm al-Sheikh, and adding to the growing chaos
facing many tourists.
British attempts to fly home thousands of holidaymakers on
Friday were mired in confusion when Egypt restricted the number
of flights, citing capacity limits at Sharm al-Sheikh airport
and British airliners' refusal to take passenger luggage in the
hold.
A British official at Sharm al-Sheikh airport said nine
flights were expected to repatriate 2,000 stranded British
tourists on Saturday, and the government hoped to get them all
home within 10 days.
British media reported on Saturday that a British passenger
jet came close to being hit by a rocket as it came in to land at
Sharm al-Sheikh in August, although the British government said
it concluded the incident was part of routine Egyptian military
exercises, not a deliberate attack.
The pilot of the Thomson flight from London to
Egypt took evasive action after spotting the missile coming
towards the plane as it flew to the Red Sea resort, the Daily
Mail reported.
Egypt's Tourism Minister Hesham Zaazou said Cairo regretted
the suspension of flights and was doing all it could to secure
its airports and tourist sites, adding that he would fly to
Sharm al-Sheikh to oversee measures to support tourists there.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Abouleinen in Sharm al-Sheikh;
Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Michael Georgy and Janet
Lawrence)