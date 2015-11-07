UPDATE 1-Egypt crash committee says noise heard in flight recording, too soon for conclusions

(Adds details)
CAIRO Nov 7 Cockpit information from the
Russian jet which crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula one week
ago registered a noise in the last second of recording, the head
of an investigation committee into the disaster said on
Saturday.
But the committee head, Ayman al-Muqaddam, said experts were
still gathering information and it was too soon to announce
conclusions.
Western governments have said the crash of the Airbus
A321, which killed all 224 passengers, may have been
caused by a bomb and several countries have suspended flights to
the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh from where the Russian
plane took off.
Muqaddam said the crash occurred 23 minutes into the flight,
when the auto-pilot was still engaged, and debris were scattered
over a wide area extending for 13 km (8 miles) "which is
consistent with an in-flight break-up".
"Initial observation of the aircraft wreckage does not yet
allow for identifying the origin of the in-flight break-up," he
told a news conference in Cairo.
The committee was analysing the cockpit voice records, and a
noise was heard in the last second of the recording, he added.
"A spectral analysis will be carried out by specialised labs
in order to identify the nature of this noise."
Referring to media reports citing Western intelligence
sources pointing to the possibility that the plane was brought
down by a bomb, Muqaddam said no evidence related to those
claims had been provided to his team.
"The committee is considering with great attention all
possible scenarios for the cause of the accident and did not
reach till the moment any conclusion in this regard."
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Michael Georgy; Writing by
Dominic Evans)