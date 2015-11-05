Kremlin: No grounds yet to name cause of Russian plane crash in Egypt

MOSCOW Nov 5 The Kremlin believes that any theories about what caused a Russian plane to crash in the Sinai Peninsula killing 224 people are speculation and that only the official investigation can determine what happened, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, was reacting to an assertion from British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond who said that there was a significant possibility that Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate had orchestrated a bomb attack on the Russian airliner.

Peskov said Russian planes were continuing to fly to and from Sharm elSheikh Airport in Egypt, despite Ireland and Britain suspending flights. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)