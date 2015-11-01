Russia stops Kogalymavia flights on Airbus A321 aircraft -Interfax

MOSCOW Nov 1 Russian transport regulator Rostransnadzor has told Kogalymavia airline to stop flights on Airbus A321 aircraft until the causes of a crash involving a Kogalymavia Airbus A321 in Egypt on Saturday are known, Interfax reported on Sunday.

But RIA news agency cited a Kogalymavia representative as saying that the airline had not received the order from Rostransnadzor. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)