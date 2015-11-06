UPDATE 2-Russia's airline regulator suspends Boeing 737 flying certificates

(Adds FAA statement tying concern to 2013 crash, Boeing plan to
By Gleb Stolyarov and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW Nov 5 Russia's airline regulator said it
was suspending flying certificates for Boeing 737s currently in
use in the country until it receives notification that the
planes are safe to fly.
The statement by the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC),
dated Nov. 4, did not immediately ground flights. A spokesman
for Rosaviatsya, Russia's aviation watchdog, which is obliged to
comply with IAC safety recommendations, said it had not been
notified, so there was no order yet to suspend flights.
The IAC said the certificate suspension would remain in
effect until it receives notification from Rosaviatsya and the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration about the safety of Boeing
737 control surfaces on the tail of the aircraft that help steer
it.
Late on Thursday, the FAA released a statement noting
Russia's concern about the tail control surfaces dated back to a
2013 crash of a 737 operated by Tatarstan Airlines that killed
all 50 people on board.
"The FAA is assisting the Russian accident investigation
authority as an "advisor" to the NTSB, which was appointed a
U.S. 'accredited representative' for the investigation into the
2013 Boeing 737 accident in Kazan, Russia," the FAA said,
referring to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
The FAA declined to comment further on the ongoing
investigation.
The IAC announcement came after an Airbus A321
airliner registered in Ireland but operated by a Russian firm
crashed in Egypt on Saturday and killed 224 people,
but did not make a link between the certificate suspension and
the crash in Egypt. The IAC could not be reached for further
comment.
The Rosaviatsya spokesman added that a meeting was planned
for Friday between Russian airlines, Rosaviatsya and the IAC -
which oversees the aviation industry in some ex-Soviet countries
including Russia - about Boeing 737 certificates.
A Boeing Co spokesman in Seattle said the company
planned on Friday to "meet with Russian officials to understand
their concerns."
There are about 200 Boeing 737s in Russia, according to
Reuters calculations based on data from Rosaviatsya, or about a
fifth of a total fleet, both passenger and cargo.
The biggest number of 737s is held by private airline Utair,
followed by Transaero, which stopped flights last week, and
Russia's biggest carrier, state-controlled Aeroflot group. Utair
and Aeroflot declined to comment.
The entire fleet of Aeroflot unit Pobeda, a low-cost carrier
established last year, is made up of Boeing 737s.
In a separate statement, the IAC said it wanted all foreign
planes operating in Russia to be re-registered on home soil,
after the plane crash in Egypt.
"Over 95 percent of all foreign aircraft operated in Russia
and accounting for over 85 percent of all passenger flights,
including Aeroflot, are registered and are in the registers of
foreign countries," IAC said.
