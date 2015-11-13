版本:
Russia bans flights by EgyptAir from Nov. 14 - airport official

MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian aviation agency Rosaviatsia has banned flights by EgyptAir, Egypt's state-owned flag carrier, to Russia, effective Nov. 14, an official of the Moscow Domodedovo airport said on Friday.

Rosaviatsia declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)

