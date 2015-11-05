版本:
Egypt minister says no evidence yet that bomb brought down Russian plane

CAIRO Nov 5 Investigators have found no evidence so far that an explosion on board brought down a Russian passenger plane that crashed on Saturday, Egypt's civil aviation minister said.

"The investigation team does not have yet any evidence or data confirming this hypothesis," Hossam Kamal said in a statement, adding that Egypt adheres to international security and safety standards at all its airports.

The statement said that flights were continuing to arrive in Sharm al-Sheikh airport, with 23 set to land on Thursday from Russia, eight from Ukraine, three from Italy and two from Saudi Arabia, in addition to 22 domestic arrivals. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; editing by John Stonestreet)

