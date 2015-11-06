RPT-Islamic State Egypt branch suspected in plane crash remains elusive

(Repeats story published late on Thursday, with no changes)
* Sinai Province operates in secret cells - sources
* Partly product of Egypt's crackdown, they say
* Fighters who fled were trained in Syria
By Michael Georgy and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan
CAIRO, Nov 5 The Islamic State branch suspected
of bringing down a Russian airliner in Egypt had eluded a
security dragnet by operating in secretive cells inspired by a
leader who used to import clothes for a living, Egyptian
intelligence officials say.
Western officials are increasingly pointing the finger of
blame at Sinai Province, which has focused on killing Egyptian
soldiers and police since the military toppled President Mohamed
Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 after mass protests.
If solid evidence emerges it attacked the aircraft, that
would instantly propel the group to the top of the jihadi
ladder, with one of the deadliest attacks since al Qaeda flew
planes into the World Trade Center in New York in 2001.
If a bomb knocked Airbus A321 out of the sky, that
would challenge Egypt's assertions that it had brought under
control militants who have carried out high-profile attacks on
senior government officials and Western targets.
Security experts and investigators have said the plane is
unlikely to have been struck from the outside and Sinai
militants are not believed to have any missiles capable of
striking a jet at 30,000 feet.
Sinai Province is partly the product of Egypt's efforts to
eliminate militancy, which has threatened the most populous Arab
country for decades, according to the intelligence sources.
The three officials, who closely follow the Sinai-based
insurgency, say many of its fighters fled to Syria after Mursi
was removed and then army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi unleashed
security forces on Islamists, both moderate and radical.
Sinai Province's leader - a 42-year-old former clothes
importer known by his nom de guerre Abu Osama al-Masri - studied
at Al-Azhar, a 1,000-year old Egyptian centre for Islamic
learning that supports the government, said the officials.
But like others who learned in a centre known for its
moderation, he was radicalised and took up arms in Sinai before
heading to Syria with about 20 followers when security forces
clamped down on Islamists after Mursi's departure, the sources
said.
'THEY BECAME EXPERTS'
There, he and the other fighters gained experience that
would prove useful upon their eventual return to the Sinai, when
they were approached by Islamic State and embraced its goal of
creating a caliphate across the Muslim world.
It seems they were mesmerised by Islamic State's mysterious
Iraqi leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, said the officials.
Islamic State sent arms and cash by boat from Iraq to
neighbouring Libya, where militants have thrived in the chaos
that followed the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, said another
intelligence official.
A porous border then enabled Baghdadi's supporters to travel
to Sinai, on the other side of Egypt, to deliver the goods to
Islamist militant comrades, the officials added.
"Other militants taught them how to evade capture and they
learned how to shoot accurately and assemble bombs," said one of
the intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"They became experts."
Will McCants, director of the Center for Middle East Policy
at the Washington-based Brookings Institution, said that not a
lot is known about the working relationship between the Islamic
State's Sinai affiliate and the movement's central leadership.
But the Egyptian group - like other affiliates - appears to
enjoy considerable autonomy.
The state security crackdown launched against the Muslim
Brotherhood and other Islamists has gained the Islamic State's
Sinai branch significant local support, allowing its fighters to
hide and operate among ordinary people, he said.
SECRETIVE
During Mursi's time, security officials allege, militants
from al Qaeda, including some who had travelled from as far away
as Afghanistan, had a free hand in Sinai.
They included about 4,000 fighters who would form the core
of Sinai Province, which was called Ansar Beyt al-Maqdis before
declaring its support for Islamic State last year, said the
officials.
The crackdown on Islamists by Sisi - now president - led to
many militants being killed, jailed or fleeing for countries
like Syria and Libya.
Sinai Province now consists of only hundreds of militants
scattered into groups of 5-7 men, which have few links to reduce
the chances of capture, said the officials.
"They are very secretive," one of the intelligence officials
said. "Each cell doesn't know about other cells."
Another said: "It's a small number of militants but it takes
just one person to carry out a suicide bombing."
Last year, security officials said Masri and a few other
leaders had been killed.
He later appeared in a video purported to prove he is alive
and reaffirmed his loyalty to Baghdadi. Masri could be seen
kneeling beside weapons he said were seized from 30 Egyptian
soldiers killed in an attack.
A military armoured personnel carrier burned in the
background.
A tribal leader in the Sinai told Reuters he had recently
noticed pro-Islamic State militants driving around in new Toyota
Land Cruisers. Some had Apple computers.
"It seems they are getting more and more ambitious," he
said.
