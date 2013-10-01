UPDATE 1-Egyptian army chief calls for quick political transition

CAIRO Oct 1 Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi called on Tuesday for a quick political transition to
restore stability after he directed the overthrow of Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi and installed an interim government.
Speaking to soldiers and policemen at a seminar, Sisi
"called on everyone to be truly aware of the size of the
problems facing society, and which necessitate speeding up the
end of the transitional phase," the army spokesman's official
Facebook page said.
The military took over in July after mass protests against
Mursi's rule, installing an interim government and announcing a
"roadmap" for a transition to new election.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy said last week the
transitional phase of government should end "by next spring".
In a reference to Mursi's year in power, Sisi condemned what
he said were attempts to distort "a ruling experience that
failed to meet the demands of the Egyptian people" and portray
it as a "religious battle and a war on Islam."
Later in the day, around 100 Mursi supporters staged a
protest in Cairo's Tahrir Square for the first time since his
ouster.