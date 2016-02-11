General Motors to resume operations in Egypt

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
CAIRO Feb 11 General Motors will resume operations in Egypt this Sunday, the company said on Thursday, after halting activities earlier in the week due to the country's ongoing currency crisis.
"We will resume plant operations in 6 October City commencing Sunday, February 14," the company said in a statement, without specifying what actions had been taken to resolve the currency issues.
Import-dependent Egypt has been in economic crisis since a 2011 uprising and subsequent political turmoil drove foreign investors and tourists away. Dollar reserves have more than halved to $16.4 billion since then.
(Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by Adrian Croft)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: