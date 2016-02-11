General Motors to resume operations in Egypt

CAIRO Feb 11 General Motors will resume operations in Egypt this Sunday, the company said on Thursday, after halting activities earlier in the week due to the country's ongoing currency crisis.

"We will resume plant operations in 6 October City commencing Sunday, February 14," the company said in a statement, without specifying what actions had been taken to resolve the currency issues.

Import-dependent Egypt has been in economic crisis since a 2011 uprising and subsequent political turmoil drove foreign investors and tourists away. Dollar reserves have more than halved to $16.4 billion since then.

