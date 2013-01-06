Egypt pound falls half a percent at Sunday FX auction

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
CAIRO Jan 6 Egypt's pound slid by half a percent on Sunday at the central bank's fifth auction of foreign currency, with all $60 million on offer sold to banks at a cut-off price of 6.4185 pounds, the central bank said.
Thursday's cut-off price was 6.3860 pounds to the dollar. The weakening is in line with the central bank's interbank trading band, which it narrowed on Wednesday to plus or minus 0.5 percent from the previous 1.0 percent.
The central bank has sold $360 million and the currency has lost more than 4 percent of its value against the dollar since it began a new currency regime on Dec. 30 to slow the depletion of the country's foreign reserves, which the bank said had fallen to a critical level.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.