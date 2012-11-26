Egypt's Mursi tells judges decree limited in scope

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
CAIRO Nov 26 Egypt's president agreed on Monday that only his decisions related to "sovereign" matters would be protected from judicial review, his spokesman said, indicating he had accepted a judiciary-proposed compromise to try to defuse a crisis.
President Mohamed Mursi had enraged opponents with a decree on Thursday that expanded his powers and put any decision he took until parliament was in place beyond legal oversight. Senior judges proposed he limit that to "sovereign matters."
"The president said he had the utmost respect for the judicial authority and its members," presidential spokesman Yasser Ali told reporters, adding that regarding the issue of immunity for presidential decisions "what is intended is those that are linked to matters of sovereignty."
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1.
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application