Alexandria judges strike over Egyptian president's decree

BRIEF-U.S. Concrete posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.82/shr from continuing operations
* U.S. Concrete announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
CAIRO Nov 24 Judges in the Egyptian city of Alexandria decided to go on strike on Saturday in protest at a decree issued by President Mohamed Mursi which shields his decisions from judicial review, the state news agency reported.
The judges' club in Alexandria said work would be suspended in all courts and prosecution offices until the decree was reversed, the agency reported.
* U.S. Concrete announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 million
* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - on february 27, 2017, co entered into a $600.0 million loan facility agreement with Shell Treasury Center