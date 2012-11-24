版本:
2012年 11月 24日

Alexandria judges strike over Egyptian president's decree

CAIRO Nov 24 Judges in the Egyptian city of Alexandria decided to go on strike on Saturday in protest at a decree issued by President Mohamed Mursi which shields his decisions from judicial review, the state news agency reported.

The judges' club in Alexandria said work would be suspended in all courts and prosecution offices until the decree was reversed, the agency reported.

