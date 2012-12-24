S&P cuts Egypt rating on political strife

CAIRO Dec 24 Standard & Poors' cut Egypt's
long-term credit rating on Monday and said another cut was
possible if political turbulence worsened, undermining the
country's ability to make hard choices on public finances.
The agency reduced Egypt's long-term sovereign rating to
'B-' from 'B', but left its short-term rating at 'B' for both
foreign- and local-currency debt.
"The negative outlook reflects our view that a further
downgrade is possible if a significant worsening of the domestic
political situation results in a sharp deterioration of economic
indicators such as foreign exchange reserves or the government's
deficit," S&P said.