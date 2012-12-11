IMF deal delayed to explain reforms to Egyptians-minister

CAIRO Dec 11 Egypt has agreed with the
International Monetary Fund to delay a deal for a $4.8 billion
by a month after the IMF board had been expected to approve it
in December, Finance Minister Mumtaz al-Said said on Tuesday.
"Of course the delay will have some economic impact but we
are discussing necessary measures (to address that) during the
coming period," he told Reuters by telephone, adding: "I am
optimistic ... everything will be well, God willing."
He said the delay would give time to explain an economic
reform package after media criticism prompted the government to
postpone measures that were part of the programme.