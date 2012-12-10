Egypt's president suspends proposed tax increases

| CAIRO
CAIRO Dec 10 President Mohamed Mursi suspended
planned tax increases on Monday, hours after they were formally
announced, in a policy swivel that might complicate Egypt's
efforts to secure a $4.8 billion loan from the IMF.
Opposition groups, locked in a battle with the government to
over a constitutional referendum scheduled for Saturday, began
attacking the tax increases on social media immediately after
they were published in the official gazette at the weekend.
They include increases on the sales tax on goods and
services that range from alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and
mobile phone calls to automobile licences and quarrying permits.
The taxes are thought to form part of an austerity package
included in a programme the government has presented to the
International Monetary Fund to win approval for the loan it is
seeking to shore up finances battered by political turmoil.
The IMF wants assurances that Egypt is acting to cut a
budget deficit running at 11 percent of gross domestic product.
Mursi "has decided to halt these decisions from taking
effect," his official website said. "He has commissioned the
government to hold an open social discussion led by specialised
experts to find out how much popular support they have."
The IMF board is due to meet on Dec. 19 to decide on the
loan, which was agreed at the technical level on Nov. 20.
"Consideration of the agreement by the IMF Executive Board
will require that there is no major change in the economic
outlook and implementation plans," an IMF spokeswoman said last
month, a week after many thousands of people took to the streets
to protest at a decree by Mursi giving himself wide powers.
These plans include the passage of a revised 2012/13 budget
that reflects planned tax and spending measures, she said.
Simon Kitchen, strategist at EFG-Hermes, said he thought the
IMF would be understanding, given Egypt's circumstances.
"Egypt has already made some small reforms on electricity
and fuel pricing in the past few months, so they are moving in
the right direction, and the agreement is for 22 months," he
said. "But the IMF will be looking for these tax reforms to be
reinstated once the political temperature has cooled."
Egypt has said it plans to rein in its budget deficit to 8.5
percent in the financial year that ends in June 2014 by better
targeting subsidies and expanding the tax base.