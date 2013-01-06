Egypt ready to complete IMF talks - new finance minister

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
CAIRO Jan 6 Egypt's incoming finance minister, Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy, said on Sunday he was ready to complete discussions with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8-billion loan designed to prop up Egypt's struggling economy.
Hegazy, expected to be sworn in by President Mohamed Mursi later in the day, was speaking after meeting Prime Minister Hisham Kandil. A senior IMF official is due to meet Egyptian leaders on Monday, a local newspaper reported.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.