Egypt ready to complete IMF talks - new finance minister

CAIRO Jan 6 Egypt's incoming finance minister, Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy, said on Sunday he was ready to complete discussions with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8-billion loan designed to prop up Egypt's struggling economy.

Hegazy, expected to be sworn in by President Mohamed Mursi later in the day, was speaking after meeting Prime Minister Hisham Kandil. A senior IMF official is due to meet Egyptian leaders on Monday, a local newspaper reported.