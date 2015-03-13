GE says it has delivered 34 gas turbines to Egypt

CAIRO, March 13 General Electric said in a statement on Friday it had delivered 34 gas turbines to Egypt out of a planned 46 turbines total as part of a project to provide 2.6 gigawatts of power to the grid by May 2015.

A company spokesman said GE had signed the deal earlier in the year, but the announcement came at an international investment conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh where Egypt is hoping to attract billions of dollars, with a priority on the power sector. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by William Hardy)