Egypt expects $13-15 bln in foreign investment next fiscal year, finance minister says

CAIRO, March 20 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El
Garhy said on Monday his country was expecting foreign direct
investment to increase to $13-15 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal
year, after a currency flotation in November revived foreign
interest.
Garhy told Reuters by telephone that Egypt's 2017-18 budget
would assume an oil price of $55-57 per barrel.
Garhy told a local television station on Sunday night that
the budget would be presented to parliament by the end of March.
Some $3.5 billion in foreign investment has flowed into
Egyptian Treasury bills and bonds since the currency was floated
in November, losing about half its value.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by
Dominic Evans)