UPDATE 1-PepsiCo to invest $500 mln in Egypt this year

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, March 14 PepsiCo
will invest $500 million in Egypt this year to expand
production, its business unit manager for North East Africa said
on Saturday.
Ahmed El Sheikh told Reuters at an investment conference in
Sharm El-Sheikh that the investment comes after the global food
and beverage company achieved sales of $1.2 billion in Egypt
during 2014.
Egypt hopes the weekend conference will project an image of
stability and improve investor confidence hit by the political
upheaval after the fall of veteran ruler Hosni Mubarak.
Cairo wants to double foreign investment in this fiscal year
to $8 billion, despite an Islamist insurgency in northern Sinai
and frequent militant attacks across the country.
PepsiCo's announcement comes a day after Gulf Arab allies
pledged a further $12 billion of investments and deposits at
Egypt's central bank in a big boost to President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi as he tries to reform the economy after years of
political upheaval.
General Electric said on Friday it would invest $200
million in Egypt.
