版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 16日 星期三 01:04 BJT

Qatari PM says will stand by Egypt

DOHA Jan 15 Qatar's prime minister said on Tuesday his country would stand by Egypt and did not want to see it go bankrupt, a week after the Gulf state said it would lend Cairo an additional $2 billion and grant it an extra $500 million outright.

Asked whether his country would increase aid to Egypt, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said: "Qatar will stand by Egypt and the Egyptian people's needs. We don't want to see the biggest country in the Arab world bankrupt. I don't think this is wise. I think it is in the interest of the World Bank and the international community not to see Egypt brought down."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐