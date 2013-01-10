版本:
Egypt pound continues fall at Thursday dollar auction

CAIRO Jan 10 The Egyptian pound weakened at a central bank auction of dollars on Thursday, the eighth such sale since it introduced a new regime to reduce pressure on its currency.

The bank said the cut-off price at the auction was 6.5099 pounds to the dollar - a 0.47 percent fall from Wednesday when the cut-off price was 6.4797 pounds. The central bank said it had sold $49.1 million at the auction, less than the $50 million it had offered.

On the interbank market, the central bank limits trades to a 0.5 percent band above or below the weighted average of bids at the most recent currency auction. The weighted average weakened to 6.5099 pounds to the dollar from 6.4798 on Wednesday.

