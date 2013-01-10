Egypt pound continues fall at Thursday dollar auction

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
CAIRO Jan 10 The Egyptian pound weakened at a central bank auction of dollars on Thursday, the eighth such sale since it introduced a new regime to reduce pressure on its currency.
The bank said the cut-off price at the auction was 6.5099 pounds to the dollar - a 0.47 percent fall from Wednesday when the cut-off price was 6.4797 pounds. The central bank said it had sold $49.1 million at the auction, less than the $50 million it had offered.
On the interbank market, the central bank limits trades to a 0.5 percent band above or below the weighted average of bids at the most recent currency auction. The weighted average weakened to 6.5099 pounds to the dollar from 6.4798 on Wednesday.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.