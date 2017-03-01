Egypt's Finance Minister says to propose stamp duty on stock market transactions

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
CAIRO, March 1 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr al-Garhy will propose a stamp duty on stock market transactions on buyers and sellers starting at 1.25 Egyptian pounds ($0.0774) per 1,000 to the government next week, he told Reuters on Wednesday.
The tax would go up to 1.5 pounds per 1,000 in the second year of its implementation and 1.75 pounds in its third.
"We will propose next week to the cabinet that the stamp duty comes in steps," Garhy told Reuters.
($1 = 16.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein)
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.