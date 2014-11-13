UPDATE 2-Egypt says to repay debts to foreign oil companies within six months

* Govt says it owes foreign oil cos $4.9 bln
* Delayed payment has made cos reluctant to invest
* Egypt plans to borrow $2 bln to help it finance repayments
By Ehab Farouk and Lin Noueihed
CAIRO, Nov 13 Egypt plans to repay all of its
$4.9 billion debt to foreign oil and gas companies within six
months, the oil ministry said on Thursday, a move it hopes will
prompt them to boost exploration and ease the worst energy
crunch in decades.
Egypt has delayed payments to oil and gas firms as its
economy has been hammered by almost three years of instability
since a popular uprising ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
Arrears began to accumulate before the revolt, but worsening
state finances saw the debts mount to billions of dollars while
the government diverted gas earmarked for export to meet
domestic demand.
Gas production has steadily declined in Egypt while
consumption keeps rising, but firms have been reluctant to
increase investment in exploration and production, particularly
in costly offshore areas, until the government repays them.
The ministry said in a statement that Egypt planned to
borrow $2 billion to help it finance the repayments, seeking to
repay 60 percent of the arrears by year-end.
"This offering comes as one of the short-term measures taken
by the government to pay the (international oil companies')
arrears," Oil Minister Sherif Ismail said in the statement.
He said state oil and gas boards EGPC and EGAS were holding
further talks with the companies, in parallel with repayments,
to "manage their expectations".
Egypt said in October it had repaid $1.5 billion of the
money owed, leaving $4.9 billion outstanding.
But Dana Gas said on Wednesday it understood that
about half that amount had been repaid, with $700 million more
due by year-end.
It expects to get some of that cash and also plans to invest
more than $350 million in Egypt over the next few years to drill
new wells and redevelop existing wells.
BG Group's earnings have been hit hard by the turmoil
as its production and exports of liquefied natural gas from
Egypt have been disrupted.
"The Egyptians have paid a big tranche in September and have
promised to repay more within a few months, but they have made
similar promises in the past and we will have to wait till we
see the money," a senior source at BG said.
The gas shortage has left the Arab world's most populous
country struggling with blackouts that became almost daily over
the summer. The government has also diverted gas away from heavy
industries, hitting companies' performance.
Egypt began cutting subsidies on fuel and electricity in
July as part of economic reforms aimed at curtailing its budget
deficit and curbing growth in energy consumption.
