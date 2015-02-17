Noble Energy to supply Egypt with 7 LNG cargoes for two yrs from April- statement

BRIEF-Modern Media enters license agreement with Time Inc
* Modern Media entered into a license agreement with Time Inc
CAIRO Feb 17 American oil firm Noble Energy will supply Egypt with seven LNG cargos from April for two years, an Egyptian oil ministry statement said on Tuesday.
Egypt has signed several deals in past months to import natural gas, which powers most of its home and factories.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yara Bayoumy. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Modern Media entered into a license agreement with Time Inc
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.