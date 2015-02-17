版本:
Noble Energy to supply Egypt with 7 LNG cargoes for two yrs from April- statement

CAIRO Feb 17 American oil firm Noble Energy will supply Egypt with seven LNG cargos from April for two years, an Egyptian oil ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Egypt has signed several deals in past months to import natural gas, which powers most of its home and factories.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yara Bayoumy. Editing by Jane Merriman)
