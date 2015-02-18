版本:
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Noble to supply Egypt with 7 LNG cargoes -ministry

(Ministry corrects FEB 17 story to show company is not Noble Energy)

CAIRO Feb 17 Noble Clean Fuels Limited will supply Egypt with seven LNG cargos from April for two years, the Egyptian oil ministry said on Tuesday.

The company is a unit of Hong Kong-based Noble Group .

Egypt has signed several deals in past months to import natural gas, which powers most of its home and factories.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Jane Merriman)
