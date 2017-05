CAIRO Feb 19 Vitol will supply Egypt with nine LNG cargoes for two years starting June 2015, an Egyptian oil ministry statement said on Thursday.

The statement said the ministry was also finalising talks with BP over a deal to supply the country with 21 LNG cargoes.

The latest contracts were part of a highly sought-after tender to buy 75 LNG cargoes. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Holmes)