Egypt's approves oil, gas exploration agreements

CAIRO Dec 22 Egypt's cabinet has approved seven new oil and gas exploration agreements designed to bring investment of at least $1.2 billion to the sector, oil minister Sherif Ismail said on Sunday.

The deals are with firms including BP, Dana Gas Emirati, Petroceltic International, and Sea Dragon Energy. The agreements will now be sent for ratification to Interim President Adli Mansour, a statement from the oil ministry said.
