Egypt's approves oil, gas exploration agreements

BRIEF-Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
* Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
CAIRO Dec 22 Egypt's cabinet has approved seven new oil and gas exploration agreements designed to bring investment of at least $1.2 billion to the sector, oil minister Sherif Ismail said on Sunday.
The deals are with firms including BP, Dana Gas Emirati, Petroceltic International, and Sea Dragon Energy. The agreements will now be sent for ratification to Interim President Adli Mansour, a statement from the oil ministry said.
* Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
* To support Puma Biotechnology's expanded access program for PB272 (neratinib) in United States
* Roche launches antibody test to aid in diagnosis of challenging prostate cancer cases