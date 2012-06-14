Egypt gets $3.7 bln financing for refinery project-statement

DUBAI, June 14 Investors in an Egyptian
petroleum refinery project, including Qatar Petroleum
and Citadel Capital, have secured $3.7 billion in
financing for the facility, the project operator said on
Thursday.
The financing, put together by private equity firm Citadel,
includes a $1.1 billion equity investment and is backed by a
$2.6 billion debt package, ERC said in a statement. Aside from
Citadel and Qatar Petroleum, project partners include the
Egyptian government.
The Egypt Refining Company (ERC) project is slated to
produce over 4.1 million tons of refined products and oil
derivatives annually and is expected to cut Egyptian diesel
imports by up to 50 percent.