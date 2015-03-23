UPDATE 2-Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan sign agreement on Nile dam

* Giant dam stirred fears of conflict over water resources
* Ethiopia says dam won't cause harm to downstream countries
* Egypt wants assurances on water flow
(Adds details of agreement)
By Khalid Abdelaziz
KHARTOUM, March 23 Leaders from Egypt, Ethiopia
and Sudan signed a cooperation deal on Monday over a giant
Ethiopian hydroelectric dam on a tributary of the river Nile, in
a bid to ease tensions over regional water supplies.
The leaders said the "declaration of principles" would pave
the way for further diplomatic cooperation on the Grand
Renaissance Dam, which has stirred fears of a regional resource
conflict. No details of the agreement were immediately released.
Egypt, which relies almost exclusively on the Nile for
farming, industry and drinking water, has sought assurances that
the dam will not significantly cut the river's flow to its
rapidly growing population.
Ethiopia, the source of the Blue Nile which joins the White
Nile in Khartoum and runs on to Egypt, says the dam will not
disrupt the river's flow and hopes the project will transform it
into a power hub for the electricity-hungry region.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn told the
gathering in Khartoum: "I reaffirm that Ethiopia's Grand
Renaissance Dam will not cause any harm to downstream
countries."
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stressed his
country's dependence on Nile waters. "You will develop and grow
and I am with you, but be aware that in Egypt the people live
only on the water that comes from this river," he said.
The principles in the agreement include giving priority to
downstream countries for electricity generated by the dam, a
mechanism for resolving conflicts, and providing compensation
for damages, Egyptian Irrigation Minister Hossam al-Moghazi said
after the ceremony.
He told reporters the signatories also pledged to protect
the interests of downstream countries when the dam's reservoir
is filled.
Addis Ababa has long complained that Cairo was pressuring
donor countries and international lenders to withhold funding
from the 6,000 megawatt dam, which is being built by Italy's
Salini Impregilo SpA.
Seif al-Din Hamid, an official in Sudan's irrigation
ministry, said the deal would not halt the ongoing construction.
(Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by
Stephen Kalin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Dominic Evans)