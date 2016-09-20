Regional powers back studies on impact of Ethiopia's Nile dam

KHARTOUM, Sept 20 Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia
commissioned studies into the environmental and economic impact
of a $4 billion dam on the Nile that Addis Ababa aims to make
the centrepiece of its bid to become Africa's biggest power
exporter.
The 6,000-megawatt Grand Renaissance Dam, situated close to
Ethiopia's border with Sudan and being built by Italy's largest
construction firm Salini Impregilo SpA, is due for
completion next year.
It has become a bone of contention between Ethiopia and
Egypt, downstream from the dam and relying almost exclusively on
the Nile for agricultural, industrial and domestic water use.
Addis Ababa has complained Cairo has pressured international
donors and lenders to withhold funding for the project, while
Egypt has sought assurances the dam will not significantly cut
the flow of water to its rapidly growing population.
Egyptian state news agency MENA said the two countries plus
Sudan signed contracts on Tuesday tasking two French firms, BRL
and Artelia, with conducting studies into the dam's impact.
Gilles Rocquelain, BRL Director General, said the studies
would start in late 2016 and take 11 months.
The leaders of the three countries signed a co-operation
deal in Khartoum last year to pave the way for a joint approach
to regional water supplies.
In all, Ethiopia plans to spend some $12 billion on
harnessing its rivers for hydro power production in the next two
decades.
