UPDATE 2-Car bomb near Egypt army intelligence building wounds six

* Car bomb causes building's outer wall to collapse
* Army began campaign against Sinai militants in September
By Youssry Ahmad
ISMAILIA, Oct 19 A car bomb exploded on Saturday
near an Egyptian army intelligence building in the Suez Canal
city of Ismailia, wounding at least six soldiers, security
sources said.
No group has claimed responsibility, but al Qaeda-linked
Islamist militants in the largely lawless Sinai region have
stepped up attacks on soldiers and police since the army toppled
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July. The militants have on
occasion extended their campaign into major cities.
Military spokesman Ahmed Ali said in a statement the bombing
was "a continuation of the wave of cowardly terrorist attacks",
by groups he described as promoting strife.
Security personnel searching the area found another car
bomb, which had not gone off, state media and security sources
said. Heavy smoke could be seen rising from a building nearby.
The force of the blast caused part of the military
intelligence building's outer wall to collapse.
Some security sources said the bomb was planted in a car
belonging to a doctor who lived in a nearby building.
In September the army launched a campaign against armed
militants in Sinai, a desert region whose Bedouin population has
long complained of neglect by successive governments in Cairo.
Egypt's turmoil has intensified since the army deposed Mursi
and installed a new government, saying it was responding to mass
protests against the freely elected president's rule.
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, once again outlawed in Egypt as
it was under ousted President Hosni Mubarak, called the Islamist
leader's overthrow a military coup.
Security forces cracked down on the group on Aug. 14,
crushing two protest camps in Cairo and killing hundreds of
people. Many Brotherhood members have been arrested. Mursi and
other Brotherhood leaders face charges of inciting violence.
The Brotherhood, Egypt's oldest and biggest Islamist group,
rejects the charges and denies any links with militant activity.
Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the man who toppled
Mursi, was quoted by state media on Saturday as saying army and
police forces were working together to "confront terrorism and
all those who try to create problems and incite strife between
the children of this nation".