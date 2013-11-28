Egypt to seek gas deep offshore, shale in the Western Desert

CAIRO Nov 28 Egypt hopes to increase its own
share of Mediterranean gas riches with an exploration tender,
following major Israeli finds in the region.
State-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) plans
to launch an international tender for deep water gas exploration
next year, Mahfouz El Bony, EGAS Vice Chairman for Agreements
and Exploration, said.
"We are preparing the areas that will be tendered and the
technical data to present to interested firms," he said.
He added that EGAS was also studying the feasibility of
shale gas exploration in the Western Desert with Shell
and Apache Corp.
"There are some layers in the Western Desert that could be
considered as a source for unconventional gas... We are working
with Shell and Apache to study the potential of these
resources," he said.
Egypt is seeking to increase its production of oil and gas
in order to meet rising energy demands.
Political turmoil since the 2011 uprising that toppled
autocratic leader Hosni Mubarak has strained Egypt's ability to
cover costs of fuel imports, deepening a fuel shortage crisis
and causing frequent power cuts.
Israel's Delek Drilling said on Tuesday it found
significant signs of a new natural gas in the Mediterranean near
to huge reserves discovered in recent years.