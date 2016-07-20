版本:
2016年 7月 20日 星期三

Four international firms express interest in Egypt's regasification unit tender

CAIRO, July 20 Four international firms expressed interest in Egypt's tender to lease a third regasification unit, an Egyptian official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The firms include Norway's Hoegh, US firm Excelerate Energy and Singapore-based Norwegian gas shipping company BW Gas.

Egypt's EGAS has launched a tender to lease a third floating and storage regasification unit (FSRU) with a capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day, an official told Reuters on June 29. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing Asma Alsharif; Editing by Louise Heavens)

