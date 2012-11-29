UPDATE 1-Egypt protests won't affect IMF deal, minister says

BERLIN Nov 29 Unrest in Egypt will not
jeopardize a $4.8 billion loan deal with the International
Monetary Fund, its foreign minister said on Thursday after a
week of protests triggered by President Mohamed Mursi's decision
to extend his powers.
Egypt reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF last week
for the loan seen as vital to shoring up the nation's finances.
The IMF board is due to finalise the deal on Dec. 19.
"What is happening now will not have an effect on the talks
or the agreement with the IMF," Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel
Amr told a joint news conference in Berlin with his German
counterpart Guido Westerwelle.
"There is an Egyptian consensus that this agreement must be
pushed through."
Mursi defended his decision to seek an IMF loan in an
interview with state TV on Thursday night and said the loan was
a 'pass certificate' and necessary.
A spokeswoman for the IMF said on Tuesday its board would
require that there be no major change in Egypt's economic
outlook or economic policy when it considers approving the loan.
Egypt has said it plans to rein in its budget deficit from
about 11 percent of gross domestic product in 2011/12 to 8.5
percent in the financial year that ends in June 2014 by better
targeting subsidies and expanding the country's tax base.
Two people have been killed and hundreds injured in
countrywide protests ignited by the decree Mursi issued last
Thursday, which gave him sweeping powers and placed them beyond
legal challenge.
Westerwelle said Amr had indicated the Egyptian government's
willingness to find a solution.
"The independence of the justice system and the rule of law
is an essential element for us. We welcome that our Egyptian
colleague emphasized to us the spirit of consensus," he said.