2013年 11月 1日

Gunmen open fire at Cairo hotel in drinks dispute, no casualties

CAIRO Nov 1 Gunmen have opened fire on a famous Cairo hotel located on the road to the pyramids, state-run Al-Ahram online reported on Friday.

The publication later said the attack was a result of a dispute over drinks. There were no casualties, Al-Ahram said.
