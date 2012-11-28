Egypt's Mursi to urge unity in face of political crisis

* Mursi to address nation
* Brotherhood sees quick constitution as way out of crisis
* Critics see move to wrap it up as an escalation
* Tahrir Square sit-in enters day seven
By Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Nov 29 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
will address the nation on Thursday, calling for unity as he
pushes through a new constitution he hopes will defuse a crisis
prompted by his decision to grant himself sweeping powers.
The assembly tasked with writing the constitution said it
was hoping to wrap up a final draft with a view to voting on the
document later on Thursday.
But as Mursi's opponents pressed on with their week-old
protests in Cairo's Tahrir Square, critics said the
Islamist-dominated assembly's bid to finish the constitution
quickly could make matters worse.
Two people have been killed and hundreds injured in
countrywide protest set off by Mursi's decree since it was
issued last week.
The Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist group which was behind
Mursi's election June, hopes to end the crisis by replacing the
decree with an entirely new constitution to be approved in a
popular referendum, a Brotherhood official told Reuters.
It is a gamble based on the Islamists' belief that they can
mobilise enough voters to win the referendum: they have won all
elections held since Hosni Mubarak was toppled from power.
But the move seemed likely to deepen divisions that are
being exposed in the street.
In his speech, Mursi was expected to explain why he had
issued his decree and to outline what he saw as conspiracies
being planned by his non-Islamist political opponents, officials
said. He would also call for national unity.
The Muslim Brotherhood and its Islamist allies have called
for protests on Saturday in Tahrir Square, setting the stage for
more confrontation with their opponents, who staged a mass rally
there on Tuesday.
The constitution is one of the main reasons Mursi is at
loggerheads with non-Islamist opponents. They are boycotting the
100-member constitutional assembly, saying the Islamists have
tried to impose their vision for Egypt's future.
The assembly's legitimacy has been called into question by a
series of court cases demanding its dissolution. Its standing
has also been hit by the withdrawal of members including church
representatives and liberals.
RIOT POLICE
Just down the road from the constitutional assembly meeting,
protesters were clashing with riot police in Tahrir Square.
Members of the assembly watched on television as they waited to
go into session on Wednesday.
"The constitution is in its last phases and will be put to a
referendum soon and God willing it will solve a lot of the
problems in the street," said Talaat Marzouk, an assembly
member from the Salafi Nour Party, as he watched the images.
But Wael Ghonim, a prominent activist whose online blogging
helped ignite the anti-Mubarak uprising, said a constitution
passed in such circumstances would "entrench authoritarianism".
The constitution is supposed to be the cornerstone of a new,
democratic Egypt following Mubarak's three decades of autocratic
rule. The assembly has been at work for six months. Mursi had
extended its Dec. 12 deadline by two months - extra time that
the assembly speaker said was not needed.
The constitution will determine the powers of the president
and parliament and define the roles of the judiciary and a
military establishment that had been at the heart of power for
decades until Mubarak was toppled. It will also set out the role
of Islamic law, or sharia.
The effort to conclude the text quickly could mean trouble,
said Nathan Brown, a professor of political science at George
Washington University in the United States.
"It may be regarded with hostility by a lot of state actors
too, including the judiciary," he said.
Leading opposition and former Arab League chief figure Amr
Moussa slammed the move. He walked out of the assembly earlier
this month. "This is nonsensical and one of the steps that
shouldn't be taken, given the background of anger and resentment
to the current constitutional assembly," he told Reuters.
Once drafted, the constitution will go to Mursi for
approval, and he must then put it to a referendum within 15
days, which could mean the vote would be held by mid-December.
The assembly said that legislative powers assumed by Mursi
in August would be handed to the Shura Council, or upper house
of parliament, once the constitution is ratified at the weekend.
A constitution must be in place before a new parliament can
be elected, and until that time Mursi holds both executive and
legislative powers. An election could take place in early 2013.