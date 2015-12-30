Facebook's Free Basics service suspended in Egypt

CAIRO Dec 30 A Facebook-sponsored
service that offers limited free Internet access was suspended
in Egypt on Wednesday after a permit required from the
government was not renewed, an official from the
Telecommunications Ministry told Reuters.
Facebook's Free Basics service, which aims to provide free
access to Facebook and some partner websites in developing
countries, was launched in Egypt two months ago by the mobile
carrier Etisalat.
The official, who declined to be named, said Etisalat had
only been granted a permit to offer the service for two months
and that, when it expired on Wednesday, the service was
suspended.
The suspension was not related to security concerns, the
official said.
Etisalat said only that it would release a statement on
Thursday.
Social media websites such as Facebook played a key
organising role in Egypt's 2011 uprising.
