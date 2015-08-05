UPDATE 3-Islamic State Egypt affiliate threaten to kill Croatian hostage in 48 hours - video

(Adds Hollande visit to Egypt, edits)
CAIRO Aug 5 An online video purportedly from
Islamic State's Egypt affiliate showed a Croatian hostage
working for a French company who said the group would kill him
in 48 hours if Muslim women in Egyptian jails were not freed.
Ardiseis Egypt, a unit of French firm CGG, which
specialises in oil and gas geology, said on Thursday one of its
staff had been kidnapped on July 22 while travelling to Cairo.
"Ardiseis Egypt acknowledges that he is the hostage
appearing on the video released today by the Sinai Province of
Islamic State," the company said in a statement.
In the video, titled "A Message to the Egyptian Government"
and posted on online forums, a man is seen kneeling and wearing
a short-sleeved orange jumpsuit -- clad like previous Western
prisoners in Islamic State videos who were later killed.
He identified himself as Tomislav Salopek, 30, from Croatia.
Zagreb said it was doing all it could to resolve the situation.
French President Francois Hollande flies to Cairo Thursday
for inauguration of the New Suez Canal, a centrepiece of
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's plans to revitalise Egypt's
economy. The Sinai Peninsula, flanking the Canal, is the centre
of Islamist insurgency that began after the army toppled Muslim
Brotherhood President Mohamed Mursi in 2013 amid mass protests
against his rule.
Security forces have since cracked down on his supporters
and other groups, killing hundreds in street protests and
arresting thousands. Hundreds of soldiers and police have been
killed in militant attacks, largely in the Sinai Peninsula.
ALLEGIANCE TO ISLAMIC STATE
Wednesday's video would be the first known posting featuring
a Western hostage held by Sinai Province, which changed its name
from Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis after it pledged allegiance to the
Islamic State jihadist movement.
In the video, a masked militant in fatigues stands near
Salopek, a knife visible in his hand. The black flag of Islamic
State is propped up behind Salopek.
"The soldiers of Islamic State ... Wilayet Sinai, caught me
at Wednesday, 22 July, 2015. They want to substitute me for the
Muslim women arrested in Egyptian prisons. This matter has to be
achieved before 48 hours from now. If not, the soldiers of
Wilayet Sinai will kill me," Salopek said, reading from a note
against a desert backdrop.
Wilayet Sinai is the Arabic name for Sinai Province.
The Egyptian Interior Ministry and Foreign Ministry did not
comment on the video. Egypt's military spokesman and the
presidency could not be reached for comment.
