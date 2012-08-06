WRAPUP 1-Egypt vows crackdown on "infidel" after border massacre

* Israel sees "wake-up call" for Egypt on security
* Egypt's president, military vow tough response
* Egypt Gaza border crossing closed indefinitely
By Shaimaa Fayed and Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Aug 6 Egypt branded Islamist gunmen who
killed 16 police near the Israeli border as "infidel" and
promised on Monday to launch a crackdown following the massacre
that strained Cairo's ties with both Israel and Palestinians.
An Egyptian official has said "Jihadist elements" crossed
from the Gaza Strip into Egypt before leading the assault on a
border station. They then stole two armoured vehicles and tried
to smash their way into Israel, but were killed by Israeli fire.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak said on Monday that
eight assailants died in the attack, adding that he hoped the
incident would serve as a "wake-up call" to Egypt, which he has
long accused of losing its grip in the desert Sinai peninsula.
The bloodshed represented an early diplomatic test for
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, an Islamist who took office at
the end of June after staunch U.S. ally Hosni Mubarak was
overthrown last year in a popular uprising.
Mubarak cooperated closely with Israel on security and
suppressed Islamist movements such as Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood
whose leaders often voiced hostility towards the Jewish state.
Egypt's military, which still holds many levers of power in
the most populous Arab nation, called the attackers "infidels"
and said it had been patient until now in the face of the
instability in Sinai.
"But there is a red line and passing it is not acceptable.
Egyptians will not wait for long to see a reaction to this
event," it said in a statement on its Facebook page.
A demilitarised Sinai is the keystone of the historic 1979
peace deal between the two countries.
But for the past year there has been growing lawlessness in
the vast desert expanse, as Bedouin bandits, jihadists and
Palestinian militants from next-door Gaza fill the vacuum,
tearing at already frayed relations between Egypt and Israel.
Addressing a parliamentary committee in Jerusalem, Barak
praised the work of Israeli forces in blunting Sunday's attack,
with the Israeli airforce swiftly swinging into action and
destroying one of the vehicles as it tried to breach the border.
"Perhaps it will also be a proper wake-up call to the
Egyptians to take matters in hand on their side in a firmer
way," he said.
SEALING THE BORDER
Mursi has promised to honour Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with
Israel and has done little to suggest a major shift in ties.
Army generals who served under Mubarak and ruled Egypt until
last month still have broad influence over national security.
The new president has also reached out to Hamas, the
Islamist rulers of the Gaza Strip that borders Egypt and Israel,
and Sunday's killings could jeopardise those closer ties.
Egypt closed its border crossing into Gaza overnight,
cutting off the sole exit route for most Palestinians at the
height of the Muslim-fast month of Ramadan.
Hamas condemned the killings of the Egyptians and
immediately sealed the warren of smuggling tunnels that connect
Gaza with Egypt after Cairo said the gunmen had used these links
to reach their territory.
Many key goods, including oil, pass through the tunnels, and
a prolonged closure could stymie life in the coastal enclave.
Egyptian media speculation focused on Hamas as being
involved in the attack, but experts urged caution.
"We should not do what we always do and rush to
conclusions," said Safwat al Zayaat, a military analyst. "No one
has provided any proof."
Hamas, while hostile to Israel, is considered too moderate
by many Salafi Islamists and has at times clashed with them in
security sweeps. It has said it is investigating the incident
and had no information indicating the gunmen came from Gaza.
HIGH ALERT
Last August, eight Israelis died in a cross-border Sinai
attack blamed on Palestinian militants from Gaza. In June, an
Israeli worker died in another incident on the desert frontier.
A Jihadist group called the "Magles Shoura al-Mujahddin"
took responsibility for the June incident, saying it did so
"without considering any claimed or imagined borders between
Muslim countries. The Mujahddin has no word in their dictionary
called borders except the boundaries of God."
No one claimed immediate responsibility for Sunday's attack.
Israel urged it citizens last week to leave the Sinai,
citing the threat of a possible assault. On Sunday morning, an
Israeli air strike killed a Palestinian gunman from a radical
Islamist group and wounded another as they rode a motorbike in
southern Gaza near the Egyptian border.
Hours later, the group of unidentified gunmen ambushed the
Egyptian border police - who had gathered to break the Ramadan
fast after sunset - and opened fire, killing 16 security forces
personnel and wounding at least seven.
They then commandeered two vehicles, but one of them
exploded before it could breach the frontier and the second was
hit by the Israeli air force at the Kerem Shalom crossing, a
zone where the Israeli, Egyptian and Gaza borders intersect.
Israeli media said the military had been on a high state of
alert and had reacted rapidly to the attempted incursion.
"A very great disaster was prevented here," said the chief
of the Israeli armed forces, Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz,
adding that it was "a very complicated attack by terrorists
linked between the Sinai and Gaza".