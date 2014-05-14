Egypt wants arbitration resolved to allow gas exports from Israel

CAIRO May 14 The Egyptian government linked
possible agreement to an arrangement whereby partners in
Israel's Tamar gas field would export gas via a liquefied
natural gas plant in Egypt to resolution of outstanding
international arbitration.
The partners in Israel's Tamar natural gas field would
export up to 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas over 15 years via
the plant, according to a letter of intent signed earlier this
month with Union Fenosa Gas - a joint venture between Spain's
Gas Natural and Italy's Eni, that operates the plant in
Damietta.
The Union Fenosa Gas plant went idle in 2012 due to a lack
of gas supply from the Egyptian government. The LNG plant filed
a complaint with the International Chamber of Commerce last year
alleging that a state partner had failed to comply with the
contracts.
In a statement issued by the oil ministry, an official
linked Egypt's agreement to the letter of intent to "resolution
of all pending trade arbitration cases".
(Writing by Tom Perry, editing by William Hardy)