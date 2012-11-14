版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 04:52 BJT

Israel's ambassador leaves Egypt -airport source

CAIRO Nov 14 Israel's ambassador left Egypt after President Mohamed Mursi announced he was summoning him to discuss the Israeli attacks in Gaza and would recall Egypt's ambassador from Israel, an airport source said on Wednesday.

"The Israeli ambassador to Egypt left suddenly along with his embassy staff... after Egypt summoned its ambassador in Tel Aviv following the Israeli assault on Gaza enclave," the source said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐