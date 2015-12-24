Israel approves natural gas exports to Egypt

JERUSALEM Dec 24 Israel's government has given
the go ahead to begin exporting natural gas to Egypt, signalling
a potential improvement in relations between two countries which
have been at loggerheads over energy supplies.
Israel will be able to sell 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of
gas to Egypt in the coming seven years from the Tamar site off
its Mediterranean coast, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said in
a statement on Thursday.
"After years of delay and debate, we are starting to move
forward and to position Israel as a regional natural gas power,"
he said.
Israel, long an importer of gas, has seen its fortunes
transformed by big gas discoveries such as the Tamar field.
Egypt had been selling gas to Israel under a 20-year
agreement, but that collapsed in 2012 after months of attacks on
the pipeline by militants in Egypt's remote Sinai peninsula.
An international arbitrator this month said Egypt should pay
nearly $2 billion in compensation from the halt in the gas
supply, leading to tensions between the two neighbours.
Egypt said it would appeal the decision and freeze talks to
import gas from Israel. It was unclear whether the Israeli
government's decision to approve exports meant the two countries
have made progress in resolving their differences.
Earlier this year, the Tamar partners signed a seven-year
deal for Egypt's Dolphinus Holdings - a firm that represents
non-governmental, industrial and commercial consumers - to buy
at least $1.2 billion of natural gas in a deal that calls for a
minimum of 5 bcm of gas to be sold in the first three years.
Tamar, with estimated reserves of 280 bcm, is owned by
Texas-based Noble Energy as well as Delek Drilling
and Avner Oil Exploration - two units of
the Delek Group.
They have said the agreement to supply gas to Egypt still
hinges on regulatory and other approvals.
The companies also control the much larger nearby Leviathan
field, whose development was approved last week..
