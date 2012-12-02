UPDATE 1-Egyptian judges' body urges members to boycott referendum

CAIRO Dec 2 An influential body representing Egyptian judges has decided not to oversee a Dec. 15 referendum on a draft constitution, the state news agency reported, in a blow to President Mohamed Mursi.

The decision was made at a Judges' Club board meeting in Cairo on Sunday. Club decisions are not binding on its members.

The Club had voiced strong condemnation of a Nov. 22 decree issued by Mursi that expanded the president's powers and shielded them from judicial review.

Ahmed el-Zind, head of the Judges' Club, said the decision to boycott the referendum was reached unanimously, the state-run Middle East News Agency reported.