Kerry meets Egyptian counterpart, says Cairo a "vital partner"

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO Nov 3 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo on Sunday and said Egypt was a "vital partner" that Washington was committed to working with.
Kerry, the most senior U.S. official to visit Egypt since the army overthrew Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July, stressed the need for fair and transparent trials for all Egyptians.
Kerry's visit happened the day before Mursi and 14 other senior Muslim Brotherhood leaders were due to go on trial charged with inciting violence.
March 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 28 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he did not want to comment on media reports that Toshiba Corp's U.S nuclear unit, Westinghouse, will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.